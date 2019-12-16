India U-17 girls positive before must-win match with Thailand

India U-17 girls take on Thailand in a must win game in the third and final league-stage match of the U17 Women's Football Tournament here on Tuesday. India need a victory to seal a place in the final against Sweden which is slated for December 19.

Speaking to the-aiff.com ahead of the match, India coach Thomas Dennerby said the team is looking forward to the challenge and the girls have a "good chance" of earning the win. "The mood in the camp is good. It is a new situation tomorrow....we need to win if we want to play the final. We're looking forward to the challenge. Thailand have good players but we have a good chance too," he said.

Dennerby also spoke on how the experience will be helpful for the players in learning to handle pressure. "Pressure is part of the game. It is good for players to learn how to handle stress. This is a friendly tournament, but by the time the World Cup arrives, there will be a lot more pressure and it's good the girls will get to learn," he said.

Both India and Thailand enter the match after losses against Sweden. While India went down 0-3 in the tournament opener, Thailand lost 1-3 to Sweden.

"Thailand play very wide with centre-backs, high- positioning full-backs. They try to build attacks from the goalkeeper. Their number 8 (Janista Jinantuya) was involved in 70% of the chances they created against Sweden and we have to make sure we close her down well and not give her free space," he explained. Meanwhile, Thailand head coach Sarawut Suksawang said he is hoping for an interesting game between the two Asian sides.

"India is a very good team and have developed a lot recently. We hope both teams will play well and we will get to see an interesting match," he said..

