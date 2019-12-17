Left Menu
Seahawks WR Gordon receives indefinite suspension

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 03:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 03:29 IST
Just five games and seven catches into his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely without pay Monday for yet another violation, this time of the NFL's performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse policies. The most recent suspension is the sixth for Gordon in his eight seasons in the NFL.

Gordon was first suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league's substance-abuse policy in 2013, one year after his rookie season. After an arrest for driving while impaired in 2014 he was suspended again, this time for one year, but that punishment was reduced to 10 games under the NFL's revised drug policy. He was then suspended the entire 2015 season for another drug-policy violation and his appeal to be reinstated in 2016 was rescinded because he reportedly failed another drug test. He was finally reinstated in 2017 but was released by the Browns in 2018 for a "violation of trust."

He joined the New England Patriots in 2018 but stepped away in December to reportedly focus on his mental health. The NFL later revealed he would be banned indefinitely for another violation under the league's drug policy. Gordon played in six games with the Patriots this season, catching 20 passes, but was placed on injured reserve after a knee injury in October and eventually waived. The Seahawks claimed the former second-round pick on Nov. 1.

Gordon, 28, has 247 career receptions for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns over 63 games in eight seasons. He has played in all 16 regular-season games just once, in his rookie year of 2012 with the Browns when he caught 50 passes for 805 yards and five TDs. --Field Level Media

