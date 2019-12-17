Left Menu
Reports: Saints claim CB Jenkins off waivers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 04:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 04:12 IST
The New Orleans Saints have claimed cornerback Janoris Jenkins off waivers, multiple outlets reported Monday. The move comes three days after the New York Giants waived Jenkins after he tweeted a slur toward a fan who had been critical of him earlier in the week. The Giants waived him with an injury designation after he suffered an ankle injury last Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Because the Saints are playing Monday night, Jenkins is a deferred claim and thus the team does not have to make a corresponding move on the active roster to make room for him. Last Wednesday, Jenkins posted a tweet in which he called a fan a "retard," then followed up with, "My apology for the word I used earlier, really didn't mean no "HARM"."

A day later, Jenkins explained his reasoning for the tweet to ESPN, saying, "Where I'm from, we use all kinds of words for slang. If it offends anybody, I'm sorry. It's a culture that I grew up in where I'm from, you know what I'm saying. We use all kinds of words for all kinds of slang. If you don't know, it's a 'hood thing. Whatever. I'm not calling anybody no name or pick at nobody. It's just something we use in the hood back at home." Jenkins, 31, currently leads all Giants with four interceptions and 14 passes defensed and is sixth with 54 tackles. He had started 29 consecutive games for the Giants and all 53 of his games since joining the team as a free agent in 2016.

He had one year left on a five-year deal worth nearly $62 million, including $14.75 million that would have been due next season. His release means the Giants will save more than $11 million in salary next season while carrying $3.5 million in dead cap money. Jenkins, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Rams, has 461 career tackles, 22 interceptions and six forced fumbles.

