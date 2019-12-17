Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-South Africa's Kolisi, Du Toit commit to Stormers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 15:23 IST
Rugby-South Africa's Kolisi, Du Toit commit to Stormers

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and flanker Pieter-Steph Du Toit have signed two-year contract extensions with South African Super Rugby side the Stormers, two of a number of World Cup winners to commit their futures to the team. Kolisi and reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Du Toit will be the headline acts for the team in 2020, with lock Eben Etzebeth and centre Damian de Allende having departed for France and Japan respectively.

Fellow Boks Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe, both props, hooker Bongi Mbonambi and flyhalf Damian Willemse have signed new deals until the end of the 2021 season. Hooker Scarra Ntubeni and utility back Dillyn Leyds, who both played for the Boks in 2019, also penned contracts for the next two years.

"We know what these players offer on and off the field, the challenge now is to get the most out of their considerable talents," new Stormers coach John Dobson said in a statement on Tuesday. Kolisi, back training after a whirlwind few months that included lifting the World Cup trophy, believes the Stormers are in good shape.

"I have been playing with some of these guys my whole career and we are all looking forward to reaching new heights in a Stormers jersey," he said. "We have a strong group of senior players and talented youngsters coming through all the time, which is what we need to reach our goal."

Western Province CEO Paul Zacks admits new salary cap restrictions placed on South African sides have made the process of developing the squad harder. "While the introduction of the new contracting model, salary caps and the number of senior players that we can contract has made it a challenging process, I am most pleased to confirm that we have managed to retain the majority of our senior players for 2020 and beyond," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-French unions fail to gain new momentum in pension protests

French trade unions crippled transport and shut schools on Tuesday but failed to achieve the big surge in support they had sought to increase pressure on President Emmanuel Macron to ditch a planned pension reform by Christmas. All big unio...

Turning a corner? English football fans tackle homophobic chants

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Dec 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The bitter rivalry between the two clubs was often blighted by homophobic gibes.Chanting does your boyfriend know youre here and we can see you holding hands, some fans of London ...

Boeing's halt to 737 MAX production could ding U.S. economy, jobs

Boeing Cos decision to stop production of its best-selling 737 MAX aircraft involved in two fatal crashes will impact the U.S. economy and employment, but the pain may be brief and concentrated in areas where suppliers are located, analysts...

Had warned Jamia students about miscreants before entering campus: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has said that it had appealed to students before entering the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Sunday to not indulge in stone pelting. In two videos shared by Delhi Police, joint commissioner of police, Devesh Srivastava, can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019