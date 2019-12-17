2020 Tokyo Olympics: Robots to greet, guide visitors at Haneda Airport

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics edge closer, Haneda airport's operators have revealed that the robots will be greeting and guiding travellers. Haneda Airport is the main gateway to Japan, connecting Tokyo with many cities around the world. It is the closest airport to the capital.

The number of visitors to Japan is increasing year by year and it is expected to hit record levels when Tokyo hosts the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games. Four robots in Haneda Airport will be used and the main concept is security but the four robots will be divided into two groups. The first group is digital signage guiding robots and the second group is autonomous security robots that can operate and move by themselves.

Autonomous security and guiding robots can be seen in the Airport lobby, this robot will be able to stop automatically to prevent collision and accident when it encounters people or object. During the day, it will guide visitors through the airport using a touch panel located at the front. In the evening, it will take on the duties of a security guard. It also has observation skills and intruder-detection technology.

When it will detect suspicious objects or left behind bags even under seats it will automatically notify guards. Another robot in the same autonomous security group can search trash can for suspicious objects and has a robotic arm equipped with a camera to examine the object.

The other digital signage group includes two robots equipped with a touch screen and a large display reflecting human character. These robots are also a crucial tool in solving the labour shortage due to population decline. It is expected that using robots would reduce the burden of airport employees and create a better working environment.

The final goal is to improve the overall quality of service by finding a task that robots can do to make humans more efficient and customers more satisfied. (ANI)

