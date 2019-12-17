Left Menu
Development News Edition

Springboks nominates main categories in SA Rugby Awards

Neil Powell and the Blitzboks, and Franco Smith and his Currie Cup-winning Toyota Free State Cheetahs side are the other nominees in these categories.

Springboks nominates main categories in SA Rugby Awards
The nominees for Young Player of the Year (U23) are Curwin Bosch, Herschel Jantjies, Sbu Nkosi, JJ van der Mescht and Damian Willemse. Image Credit: Twitter(@Springboks)

The Springboks' successful 2019 season is reflected by the nominations in a number of the main categories in the annual SA Rugby Awards, with World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit and fellow global nominee, Cheslin Kolbe, both ranked in the top five local players for the season.

Du Toit, a two-time winner of the SA Rugby Player of the Year Award, and Kolbe, who recently walked away with a string of accolades in France, face stiff opposition from red-hot backs Damian de Allende and Makazole Mapimpi, and another former winner in Duane Vermeulen, for the top individual prize for 2019.

Furthermore, the Springboks and Rassie Erasmus, who was also honored at the World Rugby Awards last month, have been nominated in the prestigious Team and Player of the Year categories.

Neil Powell and the Blitzboks, and Franco Smith and his Currie Cup-winning Toyota Free State Cheetahs side are the other nominees in these categories.

The nominees for Young Player of the Year (U23) are Curwin Bosch, Herschel Jantjies, Sbu Nkosi, JJ van der Mescht and Damian Willemse.

Up for the award of Junior Springbok Player of the Year are SA U20 captain Phendulani Buthelezi, Jaden Hendrikse and JJ van der Mescht, while Kurt-Lee Arendse, Selvyn Davids, Werner Kok and Blitzbok captain Siviwe Soyizwapi have been nominated for the Springbok Sevens Player of the Year award.

"We can look back on a wonderful year capped by the Springboks' magnificent performances in winning the Rugby World Cup and the Castle Lager Rugby Championship, which were the cherry on top for rugby in South Africa after a number of a couple of tough years," said Mr. Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby.

"The Springboks' resurgence under Rassie Erasmus and his coaching team culminated in Japan and their nominations are a testimony to this.

"We're also very proud of the Blitzboks and Neil Powell. They were in a rebuilding phase and although they didn't defend their World Series crown, they qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and we back them to repeat the Springboks' success from this year in Japan.

"I would like to congratulate all the nominees for their outstanding performances over the last year and wish them well for 2020, which is an important year for us as we simply have to take the success of the last few months into the new season."

Other categories where awards will be made are Craven Week Player of the Tournament, Outsurance Referee of the Year, Springbok Women's Achiever of the Year, and Club Player of the Year.

Details of the announcement of the winners' names will be made early in the new season next year.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi calls meeting of Council of Ministers on Dec 21 to review works done in last 6 months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of his Council of Ministers on December 21 at Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra Auditorium instead of Garvi Gujarat Bhavan here. Earlier the meeting was to be held at Garvi Gujrat Bhavan. It will, how...

Alleged U.S. sex abuse victims sue Vatican over secrecy policy

Seven people who say they were sexually abused by Roman Catholic priests when they were children sued the Vatican on Tuesday, saying that a secrecy policy imposed on U.S. bishops effectively fostered child sex abuse by some clergy.A state l...

Ex-Cong MLA named in FIR in Jamia violence

The Delhi Police has named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as an accused in its FIR in the Jamia Millia Islamia university violence on December 15, officials said on Tuesday. The ex-MLA has been named along with six other persons in the first...

DCP injured after bomb hurled at cops by unidentified persons

A senior police officer was injured on Tuesday after being hit by splinters from a bomb hurled towards the team of personnel he was leading to arrest those involved in vandalising the railway station at Sankrail here, Howrah City Police sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019