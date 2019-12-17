Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohun Bagan president Gitanath Ganguly dead

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 21:42 IST
Mohun Bagan president Gitanath Ganguly dead

Mohun Bagan president and retired justice Gitanath Ganguly died on Tuesday afternoon following a cardiac arrest, club sources said. An eminent lawyer, Ganguly, 83, suffered a leg injury when his car was rammed from behind by another vehicle in an accident earlier this month.

Ganguly had to be operated upon but he could not recover fully. "In the morning, he developed chest pain and breathed his last while being rushed to the hospital," a club official said.

Ganguly took over as the club president after the Swapan Sadhan Bose-led panel swept the elections in November last year. A close aide of Bose, Ganguly was associated with the Mariners for a long time and was the club's legal consultant when Anjan Mitra was the general secretary.

Meanwhile Pannalal Chatterjee, who has attended 10 World Cups with his wife, died on Tuesday morning aged 86. A retired Kolkata Port Trust clerk, Pannalal and his wife Chaitali began their love affair of visiting the World Cup since Spain 1982.

"Indian Football will miss Pannalal Chatterjee, one of the most ardent football fans across India. Rest in peace," tweeted I-League. Delhi Football president Shaji Prabhakaran wrote, "My sincere condolences to family and friends of Mr. Pannalal Chatterjee. His passion and love for the beautiful game is inspiring and touching. He will always stay in my memory." PTI TAP AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

US Congress approves Russia-Europe gas pipeline sanctions

Washington, Dec 17 AFP The US Senate voted Tuesday to slap sanctions on companies working on Russias Nord Stream pipeline, sending a bill to President Donald Trump that is sure to antagonize European nations counting on the projects natural...

Palestinians eye long-delayed election, ask Israel to allow Jerusalem voting

The Palestinian Authority PA said on Tuesday its heralded national election must also be held in East Jerusalem, an area annexed by Israel, raising a demand on which a still-unscheduled vote could hinge.Palestinians last parliamentary ballo...

UPDATE 2-Giuliani associate received $1 mln payment from Ukrainian oligarch's lawyer -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from a lawyer for Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash. Prosecutors have said t...

House sets vote on USD 1.4 trillion federal spending bill

Washington, Dec 17 AP The Democratic-controlled House is expected to vote Tuesday on a USD 1.4 trillion government-wide spending package with an unusually large load of unrelated provisions on the must-do legislation. The package, some 2,31...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019