Deepika shines as Karnataka beat Delhi

A brilliant knock by Deepika guided Karnataka to their second successive victory, over hosts Delhi by seven wickets, in the first-ever Women's National T-20 Tournament for Blind here on Tuesday. After losing two wickets at 17 while chasing a modest target of 117, Deepika provided stability to Karnataka's chase by adding 75 runs for the third wicket with Varsha.

Deepika's unbeaten knock of 42 off 39 balls was laced with one four while, Varsha hit two fours during her 26-ball 37. Karnataka chased down the target in 13.2 overs. Karnataka had opened their campaign with a seven-wicket win over Jharkhand on Monday.

In another exciting match at the DDA Sports Complex, Saket Odisha thrashed Kerala by 180 runs. Coming into the tournament as a heavyweight, Odisha, batting first, posted a huge total of 279-3 courtesy quick-fire half-centuries from openers Basanti Hasda (82 off 62 balls) and Muni Purty (50 off 34 balls).

