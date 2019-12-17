Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Motorcycling-MotoGP rider Iannone suspended for positive dope test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 22:24 IST
UPDATE 2-Motorcycling-MotoGP rider Iannone suspended for positive dope test

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the governing body FIM said on Tuesday.

It said a urine sample provided by the Aprilia rider at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Nov. 3 had shown an "adverse analytical finding of a non-specified substance under Section 1.1.a) Exogenous Anabolic Androgenic Steroids." The suspension puts Iannone's MotoGP future in doubt, with his contract with Aprilia running until the end of the 2020 season.

Iannone said in a statement https://www.instagram.com/p/B6LLkF3huuQ on Instagram that he will request an analysis of his B sample and he remains "totally relaxed" over the situation. "I am open to any counter analysis in a matter that surprises me, also because - at the moment - I have not received any official communication," Iannone, the winner of the 2016 Austrian Grand Prix, said.

"Over the years, and also this season, I have undergone continuous checks, obviously always proving to be negative, which is why I have every confidence in the positive conclusion of this affair." Iannone, who joined the team last year, has struggled to match team mate Aleix Espargaro for the majority of the 2019 season.

He finished with 43 points to Espargaro's 63, and his best finish was sixth place at the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island. Iannone's positive test marks the first official case of a potential doping offence in the grand prix paddock since 2012, when Moto2 rider Anthony West tested positive for methylhexanamine. West had his Moto2 results over an 18-month period voided retrospectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Associate of Rudy Giuliani received $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch's lawyer -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from a lawyer for Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash. Prosecutors have said t...

UPDATE 3-Police and protesters clash in Indian capital over citizenship law

Police fired shots in the air and volleys of tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators in the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday as protests raged against a new citizenship law that has angered the countrys Muslims.The situation spi...

Pak man sentenced to death for minor boy's rape and murder

A 27-year-old Pakistani man was on Tuesday sentence to death on three counts by an anti-terrorism court here for raping and murdering a minor boy. An anti-terrorism court ATC here awarded the death sentence to Sohail Shahzad for kidnapping,...

Marathi theatre lost its `Natsamrat': CM Thackeray on Lagoo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday paid tributes to veteran actor Shriram Lagoo, who died in Pune, calling him Natsamrat King among actors. Natsamrat was the name of an iconic Marathi play in which Lagoo starred. The ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019