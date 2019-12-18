Lakers F/C Davis (ankle) out vs. Pacers

Los Angeles Lakers star forward/center Anthony Davis will sit out Tuesday's road game against the Indiana Pacers with a mild ankle sprain, coach Frank Vogel announced. Tuesday's contest marks the second missed this season by Davis, who boasts team-leading per-game averages in points (27.4), rebounds (9.3), blocks (2.6) and steals (1.5).

Davis sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of Los Angeles' 101-96 victory over Atlanta on Sunday. He was able to finish the game. Jared Dudley will make his first start of the season in place of Davis.

The Lakers (24-3) have won seven in a row and 17 of 18 overall heading into Tuesday's game against the Pacers in Indianapolis.

