Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serie A 'sorry' for monkeys in anti-racism campaign

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 09:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 09:32 IST
Serie A 'sorry' for monkeys in anti-racism campaign
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The head of Serie A has apologised for using art featuring monkeys in an anti-racism campaign. The Italian top flight had initially said the work aimed to defend the values of "integration, multiculturalism and fraternity", but was forced to backpedal after widespread criticism and ridicule.

Serie A's managing director Luigi De Siervo on Tuesday said he "apologises to everyone offended by the work by artist Simone Fugazzotto", which showed three monkeys in close-up, but with slightly different colours over the basic brown. "Although the artist had explained that the meaning was specifically a message against racism, many have found the work questionable," De Siervo said in a statement.

"What is not in question is Serie A's strong and unwavering condemnation of all forms of discrimination and racism, phenomena we are committed to eradicating from our championship." De Siervo said the league was working on another anti-racism campaign to be unveiled by the end of February.

Fugazzotto almost always paints monkeys, in a variety of artistic styles, usually wearing human clothes and representing different cultures and historical periods. "I only paint monkeys as a metaphor for human beings," he said in interviews with the media ahead of the campaign.

"We turn the concept back on the racists, as we are all monkeys originally. So, I painted a Western monkey, an Asian monkey and a black monkey." The triptych by the Italian artist had been presented Monday at the league's Milan headquarters along with an anti-racism plan which included the signing of a charter by a player representing each of the 20 Serie A clubs.

Italian stadiums are the scene of recurrent racist incidents, including monkey chants aimed at black players. Earlier this month an audio from a league meeting was leaked in which De Siervo told club bosses that he had asked for microphones near the areas in stadiums where hardcore fans stand to be turned off so racist chants wouldn't be heard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Japan journalist wins high-profile #MeToo case

Tokyo, Dec 18 AFP A Tokyo court on Wednesday awarded 3.3 million yen USD 30,000 in damages to journalist Shiori Ito, who accused a former TV reporter of rape in one of the most high-profile cases of the MeToo movement in Japan. The civil ca...

Din in Maha Assembly over amended Citizenship Act

The Maharashtra Assembly witnessed din on Wednesday when the opposition BJP objected to a Congress leaders comments that the amended Citizenship Act should not be implemented in the state. After the House assembled for the day, senior Cong...

Nirbhaya rape case: SC to pronounce order on convict's review plea at 1 pm

The Supreme Court will pronounce at 1 pm the order on the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the death-row convicts, in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case. During the course of proceedings, Senior advocate AP Singh, rep...

George, Leonard send Clippers past Suns

Paul George scored 24 points and Kawhi Leonard added 20, guiding the Los Angeles Clippers to a 120-99 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Lou Williams, who returned from a two-game absence due to a sore calf, had 20 poi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019