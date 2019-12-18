Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kopitar's OT winner lifts Kings past Bruins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 11:07 IST
Kopitar's OT winner lifts Kings past Bruins
Image Credit: pixabay

Anze Kopitar scored the game-winner 3:23 into overtime as the Los Angeles Kings stunned the host Boston Bruins 4-3 Tuesday night. Matt Roy tied the game late, and Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings, who won for the fourth time in their past five games (4-0-1). Jonathan Quick made 37 saves.

Danton Heinen had a goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron and Brandon Carlo also tallied as the Bruins lost for the sixth time in their past seven (1-4-2). Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots. Anders Bjork and Bergeron had breakaways for the Bruins in overtime, but Quick held firm long enough for Kopitar to end it by beating Rask from the left circle off a feed from Drew Doughty for his 14th goal of the season.

Roy helped Los Angeles force overtime when he scored seconds after Quick was pulled from the net trailing 3-2. Roy's one-timer from the blue line got through traffic and past Rask at 17:59 of the third period. The Bruins had outshot the Kings 15-5 in the period to that point, taking a 3-2 lead when Carlo wristed a shot from the boards that appeared to get a piece of Roy in front of the net before skipping past Quick at 1:24. The marker snapped a 22-game goalless drought for Carlo.

Boston made it 2-2 midway through the second period when Bergeron sent the puck in from outside the top of the right circle with Brad Marchand screening at 10:44. The Kings got on the board first 2:17 into the contest when Lizotte redirected a pass from Jeff Carter past Rask on the power play. The Bruins knotted the score on a power play of their own 19:01 into the period when Heinen had a pass from Marchand bounce off his right skate and in. The goal stood upon review.

Los Angeles was on the kill again when it grabbed a 2-1 lead early in the second period. Kempe beat David Pastrnak alone on a breakaway up ice and wedged the puck through Rask's five-hole for the short-handed marker at 2:45.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

HC agrees to hear PIL seeking fact-finding committee to look into violence in Jamia University

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a PIL seeking setting up of a fact- finding committee to look into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University following protests over the amended Citizenship Act. The petition was mentio...

BSP delegation meets President, says CAA 'violates' Constitution

A BSP parliamentary delegation on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind over the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, asserting that the law violates the Constitution and called for a judicial inquiry to look into the alleged police action agai...

Flyers end skid with win over Ducks

Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier each had a goal and an assist while David Kase and Jake Voracek added one goal apiece to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday. Couturiers empty-net tally sealed the win.Fly...

Unmarried couple commits suicide as families disapprove their relationship

An unmarried couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in Tindwari area here, police said on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon, when dead bodies of a 22-year-old youth and a 15-year-old wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019