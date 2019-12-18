Captain Harshal stars in Haryana's big win with 12-wicket haul

Skipper Harshal Patel returned with career-best figures of 12 for 53 as Haryana inflicted an innings and 125 run defeat on Tripura inside two days in their group C match of the Ranji Trophy here on Wednesday. Patel followed his first innings effort of 7 for 29 with a five-wicket haul in the second, while his pace colleague Ashish Hooda also returned with figures of 8-3-21-5 as Tripura folded for 49 all out to hand Haryana seven points.

Resuming at an overnight score of 131 for 2 in response to Tripura's 63 all out, the home team on Wednesday added 111 runs at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium here. Chaitanya Bishnoi, who was batting on 63, fell for the addition of four runs but Shivam Chauhan scored a half-century (56, 90 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) to extend Haryana's lead.

Medium pacer Manisankar Murasingh scalped five wickets, while Rana Dutta (2/48) spanned two and AK Sarkar (1/50), SS Das (1/46) and Harmeet Singh (1/29) claimed one wicket each to restrict Haryana to 242. In reply, the Tripura batsmen came a cropper for the second time as the innings lasted just 16.3 overs.

Only Saurabh Das (10 not out) reached double figures as the visiting team's batting unit folded like a pack of cards. Patel started Tripura's slide in the second innings, sending back Bishal Ghosh (0), Udiyan Bose (5) and Joydeep Banik (1) to leave the team struggling at 18 for 3.

Then Hooda took the onus and removed the next five wickets before Patel sent back the last two batsmen to seal a comprehensive win for Haryana. Haryana has 14 points from two games after having thrashed Maharashtra by an innings and 68 runs in the season-opener last week at the same venue.

Brief Score: Tripura: 63 all out in 19.4 overs (Tanmay Mishra 29; Harshal Patel 7/29, AH Hooda 3/14) and 49 all out in 16.3 overs (Harshal Patel 5/24, AH Hooda 5/21) lost to Haryana 242 all out in 63.2 overs (Chaitanya K Bishnoi 67, Shivam Chauhan 56; MB Murasingh 5/64) by an innings and 125 runs.

Haryana: 7 points, Tripura: 0.

