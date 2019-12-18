Left Menu
Development News Edition

Captain Harshal stars in Haryana's big win with 12-wicket haul

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rohtak
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:28 IST
Captain Harshal stars in Haryana's big win with 12-wicket haul

Skipper Harshal Patel returned with career-best figures of 12 for 53 as Haryana inflicted an innings and 125 run defeat on Tripura inside two days in their group C match of the Ranji Trophy here on Wednesday. Patel followed his first innings effort of 7 for 29 with a five-wicket haul in the second, while his pace colleague Ashish Hooda also returned with figures of 8-3-21-5 as Tripura folded for 49 all out to hand Haryana seven points.

Resuming at an overnight score of 131 for 2 in response to Tripura's 63 all out, the home team on Wednesday added 111 runs at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium here. Chaitanya Bishnoi, who was batting on 63, fell for the addition of four runs but Shivam Chauhan scored a half-century (56, 90 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) to extend Haryana's lead.

Medium pacer Manisankar Murasingh scalped five wickets, while Rana Dutta (2/48) spanned two and AK Sarkar (1/50), SS Das (1/46) and Harmeet Singh (1/29) claimed one wicket each to restrict Haryana to 242. In reply, the Tripura batsmen came a cropper for the second time as the innings lasted just 16.3 overs.

Only Saurabh Das (10 not out) reached double figures as the visiting team's batting unit folded like a pack of cards. Patel started Tripura's slide in the second innings, sending back Bishal Ghosh (0), Udiyan Bose (5) and Joydeep Banik (1) to leave the team struggling at 18 for 3.

Then Hooda took the onus and removed the next five wickets before Patel sent back the last two batsmen to seal a comprehensive win for Haryana. Haryana has 14 points from two games after having thrashed Maharashtra by an innings and 68 runs in the season-opener last week at the same venue.

Brief Score: Tripura: 63 all out in 19.4 overs (Tanmay Mishra 29; Harshal Patel 7/29, AH Hooda 3/14) and 49 all out in 16.3 overs (Harshal Patel 5/24, AH Hooda 5/21) lost to Haryana 242 all out in 63.2 overs (Chaitanya K Bishnoi 67, Shivam Chauhan 56; MB Murasingh 5/64) by an innings and 125 runs.

Haryana: 7 points, Tripura: 0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

'Rise of Skywalker' reviews among most critical in 'Star Wars' galaxy

Walt Disney Cos highly anticipated Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker divided film critics on Wednesday, earning more detractors than any film in the saga since 1999 movie The Phantom Menace.Rise of Skywalker, which debuts in theaters ar...

Washington appeals WTO ruling in India steel dispute

Washington is appealing a World Trade Organization ruling in a dispute over import duties on Indian steel products, despite having recently forced the bodys appeals unit to suspend operations. Last month, a WTO panel found that Washington h...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate panel advances Russia sanctions bill 'from hell'

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved legislation on Wednesday that would impose sanctions on Russia, but there was no indication of when the full Senate might vote on the measure that one sponsor called the sanctions bill fr...

US STOCKS-Wall Street builds on record-setting rally; FedEx drops

The SP 500 inched to an all-time high on Wednesday, extending a record-setting run as optimism about global economic growth strengthens, limited somewhat by a steep drop in FedEx shares. The Nasdaq also hit a record high. All three major in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019