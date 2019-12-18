Daughter's post regarding citizenship law not true: Sourav Ganguly

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday termed her daughter Sana's alleged Instagram post related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as 'not true'. Ganguly also said that his daughter is too young to know anything about politics and she should be left alone.

"Please keep Sana out of all these issues ... this post is not true ... she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics," Ganguly tweeted. On Tuesday, a snapshot of an Instagram story from the 18-year-old Sana's account was widely circulated among media outlets.

Ganguly's daughter had shared an excerpt from Khushwant Singh's book 'The End of India' and many publications labelled this post as a remark against the CAA. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.