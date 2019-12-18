It is amazing to have two hat-tracks in ODIs: Kuldeep Yadav
After delivering a match-winning performance against West Indies, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday said that it feels amazing to have two hat-tricks in One Day Internationals (ODIs).
After delivering a match-winning performance against West Indies, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday said that it feels amazing to have two hat-tricks in One Day Internationals (ODIs). "It feels amazing to take two hat-tricks in One Day," Yadav said at the post-match press conference.
The 25-year-old in his eight over dismissed in-form batsman Shai Hope (78), Jason Holder (11) and Alzarri Joseph (0) to etch his name in the annals of glorious history. "I was a bit confused in the third wicket, which one to bowl, wrong one or the China man. I thought the wrong one is the best option and for that, I kept a second slip too," he said.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scored centuries for India. India scored a mammoth score of 387/5 in the allotted fifty overs, and later the side managed to bundle out the visitors for 280 runs, registering a win by 107 runs.
Currently, the three-match series is levelled at 1-1 and both sides will now face each other in the final ODI on Sunday, December 22. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
U.S. House passes Uighur bill; vote likely to heighten U.S.-China tensions
UPDATE 1-China signs on for 'gigantic' investment in El Salvador infrastructure
China urges regions to tackle pollution in major rivers
China urges regions to tackle pollution in major rivers
China's top diplomat says China, U.S. must boost strategic communication -Xinhua