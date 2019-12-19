Reports: Jazz PG Conley out for multiple games

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley, who returned Tuesday night from a hamstring injury, is expected to miss multiple games -- perhaps multiple weeks -- after aggravating the injury, according to reports from The Athletic. Conley suffered the original injury on Dec. 2 against Philadelphia and sat for five games before playing 19 minutes in Tuesday's win 109-102 against Orlando. He had seven points and six assists.

Conley, 32, is in his first season with the Jazz after spending the first 12 years of his career with Memphis. He is averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 assists in 22 games this season, shooting 36.0 percent (40 of 111) from 3-point range and 36.5 percent from the field. Guard Donovan Mitchell had more ball-handling responsibilities in Conley's absence, with Joe Ingles moving into the starting lineup for the past six games. He had a 23-point effort against Minnesota on Dec. 11 and 10 assists vs. Memphis on Dec. 7.

Utah (16-11) starts a three-game road trip Thursday at the Atlanta Hawks.

