Bills visit Patriots eyeing shot at division title

The Buffalo Bills flourished in one notable showdown. Now they get the chance to prove that they can do it again. The Bills go on the road to face the New England Patriots for Saturday afternoon's game that could determine the AFC East Division title.

"There is something on the line. It's the opportunity to compete, No. 1," Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said. "It's another chance for us to continue to grow as a football team. What's important is we focus on the things we can control." The Bills, who conquered the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, must defeat the Patriots and then have some help. The Patriots would need to lose to the Miami Dolphins the following week while Buffalo defeats the New York Jets in order for the Bills to win the division title. Otherwise, the Bills will enter the AFC playoffs as the first wild card.

That's quite an accomplishment already. "The goal is to get yourself into the playoffs to have a shot at the Super Bowl," Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen said.

This is different territory for the Bills (10-4), who've clinched a playoff spot with two games remaining. They hadn't secured postseason participation that early since 1991. "They do a lot of things well," New England coach Bill Belichick said. "That's reflected in their record and the way they've played."

Meanwhile, the Patriots (11-3) are trying to wrap up their 11th straight divisional title. New England has defeated the Bills in 34 of the last 38 meetings. New England won the first meeting this season, a 16-10 road decision Sept. 29 in which the Patriots blocked a punt and intercepted Allen three times.

"There are quite a few differences between now and then," Belichick said. "Some players we didn't see then that we'll probably see now." Rookie running back Devin Singletary, now the full-time starter, might be the most significant player among that group.

"He has some speed to the outside, good quickness to make guys miss," Belichick. "He's a three-down player." The Bills are cast an underdog for this matchup, but the strides they've made have been significant.

"To establish more of a culture that we expect to have success," McDermott said. "Instead of hoping to win or wishing to win, but to expect to win." Still, McDermott warns not to jump to conclusions.

"This league is funny," he said. "Once you think you've arrived, you get your butt kicked." The Bills should be able to put pressure on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Buffalo's defense has registered 42 sacks this season -- tied for seventh most in the NFL -- with 20 of those coming in the past five games.

"We want our team to count on us in that phase and everybody else does their job, we do our job and that's how you want it to work," Buffalo defensive end Trent Murphy said. The Bills might have more motivation after the Pro Bowl rosters came out this week and their lone representative was cornerback Tre'Davious White.

This is Buffalo's third road test in a four-week span, beginning with a Thanksgiving triumph at Dallas. The teams turned in rather limited injury reports early in the week, particularly for this late in the season. Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (groin) and Bills offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) were the only players to miss practice with an injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.