Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 07:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 07:30 IST
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 18 of the Premier League on Dec. 21-22 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated): Saturday, Dec. 21

Everton v Arsenal (1230) *Everton won this exact fixture 1-0 in April last season, but have failed to win consecutive league games against Arsenal since a run of three between March 1985-April 1986.

*Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 11 goals have been worth 11 points to Arsenal this season, more than any other player in the competition. *Arsenal have conceded the first goal in more Premier League games than any other side this season (11).

Aston Villa v Southampton *Aston Villa are chasing a fourth home league victory of the season as they look to bounce back following three successive defeats in the competition.

*Excluding penalties, Villa have conceded a league-high 10 goals from set-pieces this season. Meanwhile, Southampton have recorded six of their last eight goals in the competition from set-play. *Since their return to the top flight in 2012, Southampton are unbeaten in their away league matches against Villa.

Bournemouth v Burnley *Burnley have scored in each of their last 10 league meetings with Bournemouth.

*Burnley striker Chris Wood has netted three goals in his four top-flight matches against Bournemouth. *Eddie Howe's Bournemouth are looking to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time since September.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United *This will be the first ever top-flight meeting between Brighton and Sheffield United.

*Brighton are unbeaten in their last three league matches, last enjoying a longer run without losing in the competition in March 2018 (5). *The Blades are looking to become only the second promoted team in English top flight history to remain unbeaten in their first nine away matches of a campaign, with Burnley in 1947-48 the only other instance.

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace *Newcastle would move above Palace and into the top half of the league table with a second consecutive home victory this weekend.

*Palace have scored a league-high ratio 73% of their goals in the second half of matches this season, with 11 of 15. *Newcastle lost this fixture 1-0 in April but have never lost consecutive home league games against Palace.

Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers *Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has scored nine league goals so far this season.

*Wolves forward Diogo Jota has scored five goals in his last three appearances in all competitions. *Wolves have suffered defeat just once in their last 12 league games, though it was in their last match against Spurs.

Manchester City v Leicester City (1730) *Manchester City can move to within one point of second-placed Leicester if they can end the Foxes' nine-match unbeaten run.

*Leicester have won their last four league away matches by an aggregate score of 17-1. *Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored 16 league goals this season, more than another other player in the competition.

Sunday, Dec. 22 Watford v Manchester United (1400)

*No team is currently on a longer run without a Premier League clean sheet than Manchester United (12 games). *Basement side Watford have won just nine points in their first 17 Premier League matches this season.

*United forward Marcus Rashford has scored 10 league goals this season -- one more than Watford. Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (1630)

*Spurs midfielder Dele Alli has scored five goals in his last four league appearances against Chelsea. *Frank Lampard's Chelsea have lost four of their last five league matches.

*Spurs have won four of their five league matches since Jose Mourinho took charge last month.

