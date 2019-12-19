Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man City to face Man Utd in League Cup semis

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 10:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 10:41 IST
Man City to face Man Utd in League Cup semis
Image Credit: Pexels

Holders Manchester City will face Manchester United in the semi-finals of the League Cup after both sides saw off lower league opposition to make the last four on Wednesday. Raheem Sterling's second-half double ensured City warded off a shock to win 3-1 at League One Oxford, while United ended fourth-tier Colchester United's fairytale run with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Leicester set up a semi-final meeting with Aston Villa after the Foxes survived a second-half fightback from Everton to secure their place in the last four 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park. City have won this competition for the past two seasons with Pep Guardiola's only defeat in the League Cup coming to United three years ago.

Guardiola's men will have a chance to avenge their 2-1 Premier League defeat to the Red Devils earlier this month when the sides clash over two legs in January. "You always want to win trophies. We've got a nice little draw coming up, it'll be exciting times," said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"We've shown before we can do well against City." City made eight changes for the trip to Oxford, but still named a strong side and went ahead through Joao Cancelo's first goal for the English champions midway through the first half. However, Oxford went toe-to-toe with their illustrious visitors all night and leveled through Matty Taylor a minute into the second half.

Oxford even had more attempts on target than City, but did not have the predatory instincts of Sterling on their side as the England international twice tapped home from close range to spare City's blushes. "It was a tight game with the wind making things difficult but we did well," said Guardiola, who was accompanied by assistant Mikel Arteta despite speculation suggesting he is set to be announced as Arsenal's new manager.

"We suffered a lot in the second half. At 2-1 they play long balls with throw-ins, corners and we struggled but it's okay."

- United patience pays off -

Manchester United had to be patient before seeing off Colchester, who had beaten Tottenham and Crystal Palace to make the last eight.

Marcus Rashford was guilty of missing a host of chances in a goalless first half. However, England forward made amends six minutes into the second period with a calm finish to register a career-best 14th goal of the season.

Rashford was also the creator of United's other two goals as Ryan Jackson turned a cross into his own net before Anthony Martial stretched to convert at the back post. Leicester's brilliant season continued as they held their nerve from the spot after blowing a comfortable lead at Everton.

The Foxes travel to City in the Premier League on Saturday, but Brendan Rodgers still named a near full-strength side and was rewarded when James Maddison and Jonny Evans struck in five first-half minutes to give the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead. But Everton are made of sterner stuff under caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson.

Ben Davies gave the Toffees hope 20 minutes from time and a sensational long-range strike from Leighton Baines sent the game to penalties. Maddison then saw his spot-kick saved to start the shootout, but Kasper Schmeichel was Leicester's hero with saves from Cenk Tosun and Baines before Jamie Vardy scored the decisive penalty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police detain student leader Umar Khalid at Red Fort

Student leader and activist Umar Khalid detained by Delhi Police among other protesters for protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 at Red Fort here on Thursday. Scores of protesters have gathered at the Red Fort to protest again...

Morgan goes to KKR for Rs 5 crore, MI buys Lynn for Rs 3 crore

Englands World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan made big money in the early part of the Indian Premier League IPL auctions, going to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore here on Thursday. Australias big-hitting all-rounder Chris Lynn was ...

IPL auction: Chris Lynn bought by MI, Eoin Morgan goes to KKR

Australias opening batsman Chris Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price of INR 2 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL auction on Thursday. England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was purchased by Kolkata Knight Rid...

UPDATE 1-Jailed Catalan leader was entitled to immunity as lawmaker - EU court

A Catalan leader jailed for his role in an independence referendum deemed illegal by Spain was entitled to immunity as member of the European Parliament despite not having being able to take up his seat, the EUs highest court ruled on Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019