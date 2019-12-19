Left Menu
Bangladesh reluctant to play Test in Pakistan, says Wasim Khan

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have shown their willingness to tour Pakistan for three T20Is but are reluctant to play two Tests.

  London
  Updated: 19-12-2019 10:45 IST
  Created: 19-12-2019 10:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have shown their willingness to tour Pakistan for three T20Is but are reluctant to play two Tests. "We have had a round of correspondence with them [the BCB] and they are happy to play three T20s in Pakistan but they are slightly reluctant to play two Tests," ESPNcricinfo quoted Wasim Khan as saying.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim has asked the reason from the board for not playing Tests in Pakistan after successfully hosting Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series with the second Test starting today in Karachi. "I have written back to them, being very strong in my response, and asked the reason why. We have our security plans signed off by ICC and it has been signed off for a while now," Wasim said.

"Sri Lanka are going to compete for their series here and everything went very safely with all security provisions in place. So we are asking Bangladesh what is the reason for you not wanting to come. It (correspondence) is not finished yet and it doesn't mean they are not coming. They are talking about three T20s, but for us playing Test cricket in another country isn't an option now," he added. Earlier, Sri Lanka visited Pakistan to play three ODI and as many T20Is. The tour happened successfully with no security concerns.

Bangladesh have recently toured India, where the hosts clean-swept three-match T20I series 3-0 and Test series 2-0. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

