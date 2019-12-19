CAA unrest: India cricketer Harbhajan appeals for peace

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Thursday appealed for peace in the wake of protests against the amended citizenship act. The protests that started in Assam are now gaining support from not just the ethnic Assamese but also from other communities as well.

"All I am saying is maintain the peace..this should stop it's not doing good for anyone. I am sure there is the other way to solve this issue rather than being violent... it's a request to you all students and police and authorities," Harbhajan tweeted. Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act resulted in huge traffic snarls across the national capital during the morning peak hours on Thursday, while the Delhi-Gurgaon route remained in gridlock as vehicles lined up for as long as 10 kms on the expressway connecting the two cities.

In view of violence during demonstrations in different parts of the country against the amended citizenship law, the government issued prohibitory orders. The act seeks to provide citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Pointing to a photo of an injured student from Jamia Milia Islamia University, Harbhajan tweeted, "His crime is that he is a human... it's so sad to hear from him what he is gone thru..very sad for what's happening in Delhi this needs to stop."

