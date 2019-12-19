It's a wonderful signing: Klopp on Minamino joining Liverpool
Takumi Minamino is all set to join Liverpool from January 1 next year, and manager Jurgen Klopp said it is a 'wonderful signing'.
Takumi Minamino is all set to join Liverpool from January 1 next year, and manager Jurgen Klopp said it is a 'wonderful signing'. "This is fabulous news - a wonderful signing. We are really, really happy about this," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.
Minamino will be making a move from Salzburg. Klopp said the Japan international is very quick and a 'proper team payer'.
"Our supporters have had the chance to see him close up recently so I don't need to sing too loudly about his qualities as they are already known," he said. "Takumi is a very quick, very clever player, he finds space between the lines. He is brave with the ball but also brave without the ball - a proper team player. He makes the best of himself for the benefit of others," Klopp added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
