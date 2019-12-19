Left Menu
Big Bash League: Sydney Thunder defeat Melbourne Renegades

Sydney Thunder defeated Melbourne Renegades by six wickets on Thursday in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

  Geelong
  Updated: 19-12-2019 17:03 IST
Sydney Thunder's Alex Hales in action against Melbourne Renegades (Photo/ Sydney Thunder Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sydney Thunder defeated Melbourne Renegades by six wickets on Thursday in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Chasing 170, Sydney Thunder got off to a steady start as openers Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja put on 99 runs for the first wicket. Renegades finally got the breakthrough in the 12th over as Khawaja (66) was sent back to the pavilion by Harry Gurney.

Thunder then lost two wickets more, with the side requiring 23 more runs for the win. In the final over, when the side required just six runs for the win, Matthew Gilkes (15) was sent back to the pavilion via a run-out, but Thunder managed to win the match by six wickets and with two balls to spare.

Earlier, Shaun Marsh's knock of 42 runs propelled Melbourne Renegades to 169/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Renegades got off to a steady start as openers Sam Harper and Aaron Finch put on 55 runs for the first wicket. however, Sydney Thunder managed to get two wickets in a quick span, reducing Renegades to 76/2. Harper (39) was sent back to the pavilion by Daniel Sams while Finch (29) was dismissed by Arjun Nair.

Tom Cooper and Shaun Marsh then put on 44 runs for the third wicket, but Thunder managed to take on wickets at regular intervals and in the end, Renegades was restricted to less than 170 runs. Brief Scores: Sydney Thunder 171/4 (Alex Hales 68, Usman Khawaja 66, Harry Gurney 2-26) defeat Melbourne Renegades 169/5 (Shaun Marsh 42, Sam Harper 39, Daniel Sams 2-26) by six wickets. (ANI)

