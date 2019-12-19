Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL auction: India U-19 skipper Priyam Garg bought by SRH

India's U-19 skipper Priyam Garg was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.9 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 18:07 IST
IPL auction: India U-19 skipper Priyam Garg bought by SRH
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

India's U-19 skipper Priyam Garg was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.9 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday. Priyam would be leading the Indian side in the upcoming U-19 World Cup in South Africa.

His U-19 team-mate Yashasvi Jaiswal (17-years-old) went to Rajasthan Royals for INR 2.4 crore. Earlier in the auction, Australia pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player in the history of the tournament as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 15.5 crore.

Australia's opening batsman Chris Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price of INR 2 crore while his team-mate Aaron Finch went to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Sheldon Cottrell was purchased by Kings XI Punjab while Nathan Coulter-Nile went for INR 8 crore to Mumbai Indians. Spinner Piyush Chawla was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 6.5 crore.

In the first round, South Africa pacer Dale Steyn did not find any takers and as a result, went unsold. Proteas pacer Chris Morris went to RCB for INR 10 crore.

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was purchased by KKR for INR 5.25 crore. Indian player Robin Uthappa went to Rajasthan Royals for INR 3 crore. Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 4.25 crore.

A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations are being auctioned today. Hugh Edmeades is the auctioneer. A total of 332 cricketers are being auctioned for the 13th edition. While 997 players had initially registered, the final list was pruned after the eight franchises submitted their list of shortlisted players.

A total of 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers were retained by the eight IPL franchises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Art exhibit by 12-year-old "young Jackson Pollock" opens in New York

Cynics who view pricy abstract art and scoff a kid probably painted that are finally right. At just 12 years old, Xeo Chu is setting sales records with his colorful, abstract paintings, which are selling for more than 150,000 and are being ...

Chirag, Forrest help Gujarat Giants enter IBL final

World Championships silver-medallist Amit Panghal helped Gujarat Giants book a berth in the final of the Big Bout Indian Boxing League with a facile 4-1 win over Bombay Bullets in the first semifinals here on Thursday. Chirag and Scott Forr...

MP's Congress govt has "back-stabbed" youths, farmers: Chouhan

Former chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday alleged the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is cheating people by not fulfilling promises made to them ahead of the 2018 assembly polls and has back-stabbed youths...

Nizam of Hyderabad funds: UK High Court orders Pakistan to pay millions in legal costs

A UK High Court judge, who ruled in favor of India in a decades-old legal dispute with Pakistan over funds belonging to the Nizam of Hyderabad at the time of Partition in 1947 and deposited in a London bank account, on Thursday ordered Paki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019