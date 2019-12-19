Left Menu
Development News Edition

KKR coach asks Cummins to take break to be in peak condition for IPL

After purchasing Australia pacer Pat Cummins for a whopping amount of INR 15.5 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum suggested the pacer to take a break from the ongoing series against New Zealand series.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 18:09 IST
KKR coach asks Cummins to take break to be in peak condition for IPL
KKR coach Brendon McCullum . Image Credit: ANI

After purchasing Australia pacer Pat Cummins for a whopping amount of INR 15.5 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum suggested the pacer to take a break from the ongoing series against New Zealand series. McCullum made the cheeky remark in order to ensure Cummins' fitness for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Think you should rest the remainder of the Nz Test series to make sure you will be in peak condition for the @ipl," McCullum tweeted. After being bought for an amount more than INR 15 crore, Cummins became the most expensive player in the history of the IPL.

He surpassed England's all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was bought for INR 14.5 crore by Rising Super Giants in 2014. In the auction, KKR also purchased England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan for 5.75 crore.

It was being speculated that Morgan would become the skipper of the side, but McCullum quickly brushed aside the rumour, saying that the team would indeed by led by skipper from the previous season--Dinesh Karthik. In the ongoing auction, KKR has also purchased Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, and M Siddharth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Art exhibit by 12-year-old "young Jackson Pollock" opens in New York

Cynics who view pricy abstract art and scoff a kid probably painted that are finally right. At just 12 years old, Xeo Chu is setting sales records with his colorful, abstract paintings, which are selling for more than 150,000 and are being ...

Chirag, Forrest help Gujarat Giants enter IBL final

World Championships silver-medallist Amit Panghal helped Gujarat Giants book a berth in the final of the Big Bout Indian Boxing League with a facile 4-1 win over Bombay Bullets in the first semifinals here on Thursday. Chirag and Scott Forr...

MP's Congress govt has "back-stabbed" youths, farmers: Chouhan

Former chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday alleged the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is cheating people by not fulfilling promises made to them ahead of the 2018 assembly polls and has back-stabbed youths...

Nizam of Hyderabad funds: UK High Court orders Pakistan to pay millions in legal costs

A UK High Court judge, who ruled in favor of India in a decades-old legal dispute with Pakistan over funds belonging to the Nizam of Hyderabad at the time of Partition in 1947 and deposited in a London bank account, on Thursday ordered Paki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019