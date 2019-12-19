ICC U-19 World Cup officially launched in South Africa

The upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) U-19 World Cup 2020 was officially launched in South Africa on Thursday. The 13th edition of the tournament will begin from January 17, which will see the participation of sixteen teams from five continents.

Proteas former fast bowler Makhaya Ntini, who had taken more than 600 wickets for South Africa in an esteemed career spanning more than a decade, has been named as the ambassador of U-19 Cricket World Cup. ICC Chief Executive, Manu Sawhney said that U-19 World Cup is very special as it has given so many stars to the game of cricket since its inception.

"So many past and present stars have come through the U19s since its inception in 1988", Sawhney said in the statement. South Africa will be hosting the tournament for the first time since 1998. (ANI)

