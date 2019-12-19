Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:30 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:30 IST
Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA said on Thursday it will appeal sanctions barring the country's athletes from competing under its flag at top international sporting events within 10 to 15 days, the TASS news agency reported. TENNIS-ABUDHABI/

Tsitsipas sets Grand Slam target for 2020 Stefanos Tsitsipas said he is targeting a Grand Slam in 2020 as part of his quest to finish the season in the top three of men’s tennis, which has been dominated by Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in recent seasons.

CYCLING-FRANCE/THOMAS Team first for Thomas amid fierce competition at Ineos

Team Ineos rider Geraint Thomas has told the Guardian he has no idea who will lead the British outfit for next year's Tour de France with the 2018 champion facing competition from this year's winner Egan Bernal and four-times victor Chris Froome. UPCOMING

DOPING SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA (TV)

Russia to appeal four-year doping sanctions within 10-15 days Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA said on Thursday it will appeal sanctions barring the country's athletes from competing under its flag at top international sporting events within 10 to 15 days, the TASS news agency reported.

19 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/BUDGET (TV) Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers announce final version of Olympics budget

Just eight months before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Games organisers announce the fourth and final version of the budget for the summer showpiece. 20 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SURFING SURFING-WSL/

Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations.

20 Dec GOLF

GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ Golf - Australian PGA Championship

The Australian PGA Championship takes place 20 Dec

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-ARS/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference Arsenal hold a news conference ahead of their game against Everton in the Premier League.

20 Dec SOCCER-CLUB-FLA-LIV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Club World Cup - Flamengo v Liverpool - news conferences & training Flamengo and Liverpool prepare for the Club World Cup final at Doha's Khalifa International Stadium.

20 Dec SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-CHE/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference Chelsea manager Frank Lampard speaks to the media ahead of facing Tottenham Hotspur and his old boss Jose Mourinho.

20 Dec SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Watford.

20 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-LEI/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City news conference Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media ahead of their Premier League match against Manchester City.

20 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-CHE/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of facing his old club Chelsea in the Premier League.

20 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-LEI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of their Premier League match against Leicester City.

20 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

