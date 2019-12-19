Left Menu
Development News Edition

K L Rahul appointed KXIP captain for IPL 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:37 IST
K L Rahul appointed KXIP captain for IPL 2020

India opener K L Rahul was on Thursday named captain of the Kings XI Punjab franchise for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. "We are happy to appoint Rahul as our captain for the upcoming season. He has been through a lot in the last year or so and has now come back strongly," KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia told PTI on the day of the IPL auction in Kolkata.

"He has silenced his critics. You will get to see his ability not just as a batsman but also as a captain. He was our unanimous choice," he added. KXIP had bought Rahul for a whopping Rs 11 crore ahead of the 2018 season.

Rahul's ascendancy to captaincy was expected after Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Students file complaint with AHRC against police

Students of Cotton University and various other colleges have separately lodged complaints with the Assam Human Rights Commission AHRC against the police for firing and baton charging people during protests against the new citizenship law o...

Two held for distributing pamphlets with inciting content about NRC: Delhi Police

Two people have been taken into custody for distributing pamphlets with inciting content on them regarding National Register of Citizens NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act, Delhi Police on Thursday. The two persons are being interrogated by ...

IPL auction: 62 players bought by eight teams combined

As the Indian Premier League auction came to a close, a total of 62 players were bought by eight teams combined. In the auction, Australias pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders...

CAA:Rajinikanth expresses concern over violence in the country

CAARajinikanth expresses concern over violence in the country Chennai, Dec 19 PTI Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday expressed concern over violence in various parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying violence a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019