Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will bring energy, positivity to KKR like a 20-year-old: Tambe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 21:22 IST
Will bring energy, positivity to KKR like a 20-year-old: Tambe

Pravin Tambe believes that one's age is what one feels and at 48, the Mumbai leg-spinner doesn't think that he is one day older than 20. On a day when youngsters went unsold at the IPL auctions here on Thursday, the former Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner, who was the oldest player in the list, was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders at his base price of Rs 20

"I still play with a mindset like I am a 20-year-old young," Tambe, who has an 18-year-old son, told PTI from Mumbai. "I will bring all my experience and energy to the team. And that positivity. I know that I can bring that, even if I'm with them not playing."

He doesn't feel that age will be an impediment. "People say many things but I keep doing my job and put in a lot of hardwork. I will like to do well in whatever role given to me be it in fielding or bowling. It's not to prove anything. If that was the case, I could not have played so long. I'm really excited to play for them," Tambe, who works as sports teacher at DY Patil, said.

"My family has supported me all these years. They keep inspiring me. KKR must have seen something in me to have bought me. I'm grateful to KKR team management. I want to give them back. If you get the support, you can go a long way," Tambe said. While Tambe's passion for cricket still drives him crazy, his son has chosen academics and is now studying to become an engineer.

"My son never wanted to be a cricketer he has chosen engineering as his profession." It was Tambe, who clinched a hat-trick (3/26) against Kolkata Knight Riders to spin Rajasthan to victory by 10 runs in IPL 2014 in Ahmedabad.

"I distinctly remember the moment. I'm really proud to be playing for the same team now. It was a match-winning show and my dream now would be to give a similar match-winning performance for KKR," he said. Tambe will look to fill in the void left by Piyush Chawla who was released by KKR and was bought by Chennai Super Kings at the auction.

"I knew I would fit in as a back-up player. They did not have many spinners left in the slot. I'm just focusing about performing well. I don't want to bother what people are talking about," said Tambe, knowing fully well that questions will be raised about logic behind buying a 48-year-old instead of a rookie who has future in this game. "I never played cricket to achieve anything. I love this game and that's what has kept me going always," said Tambe, who was last in the news for reporting a corrupt approach from his erstwhile Mumbai Ranji Trophy teammate Hiken Shah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House passes new North American trade pact to replace NAFTA

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday backed a new trade agreement with neighboring Mexico and Canada in a 385-41 bipartisan vote, sending the NAFTA replacement measure to the Senate for consideration early in 2020.Democrats, who co...

Australian firefighters die as flames circle Sydney; prime minister cuts short holiday

Two volunteer Australian firefighters died on Thursday night in the battle against blazes around Sydney, prompting Prime Minister Scott Morrison to cut short a vacation to return to the drought-ravaged country. Thousands of firefighters hav...

JPMorgan metals traders under Singapore scrutiny, two more depart -sources

Regulatory scrutiny of precious metals trading at JPMorgan Chase Co., one of the worlds largest gold brokerages, has expanded to Singapore and ensnared two more bank employees, according to people familiar with the situation.The Monetary A...

Health News Roundup: Exercise reduces failing risk for older adults; Health Minister, ban on vamping product advertising and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Exercise reduces falling risk for older adultsOlder adults who exercise may reduce their risk of falls by more than a third compared to sedentary peers, a research review suggests. Worko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019