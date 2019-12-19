Left Menu
Yashasvi and Tyagi future prospects for team, Rajasthan Royals co-owner

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  Updated: 19-12-2019 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 21:24 IST
Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale on Thursday said Indian under-19 players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kartik Tyagi were bought as future prospects for the team. Rajasthan fetched the U-19 World Cup bound duo of Jaiswal and Tyagi for Rs 2.40 and 1.3 crores respectively.

"I think with Jaiswal and even Tyagi, they are players who we think can play a very important role for Royals over the next 4-5 years," Badale said. "There is a lot of money in the room spent on very small number of players, therefore the inflated prices. But I think that's quite tough for young players, it's probably nice for their families.

"But it's tough for them in terms of the pressure, so you have to be clear with them. That it is a three to four year journey that you want to take them on." Jaiswal has been in stellar form, playing for Mumbai in the domestic season.

In the prestigious Vijay Hazare Trophy in September-October, he struck 203 off 154 balls, including 12 sixes and 17 boundaries, to become the youngest batsman to hit a double hundred in List A cricket. He tallied an impressive 564 runs at an average of 112.80 with three hundreds and a fifty during this season.

Rajasthan also managed to bring back Jaydev Unadkat after releasing the left-arm medium pacer ahead of the auction. "We think Jaydi's still one of India's finest quick bowlers, and that's always been proven by the fact every time we've bought him or bought him back in the auction, there's been other franchises looking for him," said Badale.

"So he fills a very specific slot. He works well with our captain (Steve Smith). They have a terrific relationship. And he fits really well into the role. So we're very pleased to have him back." Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani, who splurged on the Australian duo of Chris Lynn (Rs 2 crores) and Nathan Coulter Nile (Rs 9 crores) said the franchise was satisfied with its purchases in the auctions.

"We had identified the seven slots that we wanted to fill. It was very critical for us to get Lynn and Coulter-Nile," he said. "Of course Saurabh Tiwary has been with us. His last scores for Mumbai Indians has been three fifties. We are well set and very happy with our buys. I think some of them are steals at base price. We had never accounted them to go for a base price because they were of course capped players and very happy with them." PTI APA PDS

