Report: Cowboys QB Prescott (shoulder) to play Sunday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 22:33 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The Dallas Cowboys expect quarterback Dak Prescott to play in Sunday's NFC East showdown in Philadelphia despite limited practice time due to a sprained right shoulder, ESPN reported Thursday. Prescott, who was hurt in the first quarter of last Sunday's win against the Los Angeles Rams, did not take any snaps in practice Wednesday and likely will be a limited participant for the rest of the week.

"He probably won't throw very much today," coach Jason Garrett told reporters on Thursday. "I think rest is the best thing for him right now. ... I guess he's progressing, but he hasn't really tested it much." The Cowboys (7-7) can clinch their second straight division title with a win against the Eagles (7-7).

Prescott had an MRI following the game against the Rams, with Garrett saying "everything seems to be OK." Prescott also reportedly is dealing with injuries to his right index finger and left wrist. Prescott, 26, has never missed a start in his four-year career. He has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for a career-high 4,334 yards and a career-best 26 touchdowns in 14 games this season.

"Knowing Dak, you'd have to kill him to get him off the field," Cowboys guard Zack Martin told ESPN.

