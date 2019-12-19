Week 16 playoff scenario: Win and in for 3 teams

Four NFL playoff spots remain up for grabs, and three teams have a chance to make the postseason in Week 16 action this weekend. Already qualified in the AFC are the Baltimore Ravens (North division winner), the Kansas City Chiefs (West winner), and the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, who meet Saturday in a key AFC East showdown.

The Houston Texans (9-5) can join the playoff party with --A Pittsburgh Steelers loss

--A tie and a Steelers tie Houston will clinch the AFC South with:

--A win --A Tennessee Titans loss

--A tie and a Tennessee tie In the NFC, the New Orleans Saints have won the South, and the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks have clinched playoff spots.

The Dallas Cowboys (7-7) will clinch the East title with a win at the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) on Sunday. And the Minnesota Vikings (10-4) could wrap up a spot with:

--A win or a tie --A Los Angeles Rams loss or tie

Minnesota hosts the Green Bay Packers (11-3), who could clinch the North Division with a win. Back in the AFC, Baltimore and New England have a lot of the line this weekend.

The Ravens (12-2) play at the Cleveland Browns (6-8) on Sunday. Baltimore will clinch a first-round bye with: --A win or tie

--A Chiefs loss or tie --A Patriots loss

Baltimore will clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with: --A win

--A tie and a Patriots loss or tie --A Chiefs loss or tie and a Patriots loss

The Patriots (11-3), who host the Bills (10-4), will win the East division with a win or tie. New England will clinch a first-round bye with:

--A win and Chiefs loss or tie --A tie and Chiefs loss

