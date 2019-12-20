Blue Jackets D Peeke (broken finger) out 4 to 6 weeks

Columbus Blue Jackets rookie defenseman Andrew Peeke sustained a broken finger in Tuesday's 5-3 road victory over the Detroit Red Wings and is expected to miss four to six weeks, the club announced Thursday. In seven games this season after playing for the club's AHL affiliate in Cleveland, he has an assist and a plus-minus rating of plus-3. He collected 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 21 games for the Cleveland Monsters this season.

With Peeke, 21, placed on injured reserve, the Blue Jackets brought up defenseman Gabriel Carlsson on emergency recall. In April, Columbus signed Peeke, a 2016 second-round pick and former Notre Dame captain, to a three-year entry-level contract.

In 2018-19, his junior season with the Fighting Irish, Peeke scored three goals and set career highs with 21 assists, 24 points and 24 penalty minutes in 40 games. He made the Big Ten All-Tournament Team after leading Notre Dame to the tournament title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Peeke, a native of Parkland, Fla., was the 34th overall selection in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Carlsson, 22, has three assists in 17 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, making his NHL debut at the end of the 2016-17 season. He has collected nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 28 games for the Monsters this season.

Carlsson, a native of Orebro, Sweden, was a first-round pick (29th overall) by the Blue Jackets in 2015. Before signing a three-year contract with the Blue Jackets in 2016, he played in the Swedish Hockey League for three seasons.

