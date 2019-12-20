Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raptors' Siakam, Gasol, Powell all out indefinitely

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 08:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 08:00 IST
Raptors' Siakam, Gasol, Powell all out indefinitely
Image Credit: Flickr

All three of the Toronto Raptors' players who left Wednesday's win at Detroit -- all starters and led by leading scorer Pascal Siakam -- received the same unwelcome status report about their injuries on Thursday: out indefinitely. The injuries struck as the defending NBA champions face a schedule of three games in four days, beginning Friday night at home against the Washington Wizards. The Raptors then face Dallas on Sunday, also at home, before traveling to Indiana on Monday.

Siakam left with just under seven minutes to play vs. the Pistons with what the team said Thursday was a stretched groin that resulted from an awkward landing. In 35 minutes on the court, he scored 26 points, just above his season average of 25.1. With just over three minutes left in the game, shooting guard Norman Powell departed after he collided with the Pistons' Blake Griffin while trying to work around a screen. The team said he sustained a partially dislocated left shoulder. Powell was averaging 14.4 points and 3.9 rebounds over 27 games this season.

The Toronto Star noted that it's the same shoulder Powell injured last season, when he missed 21 games. Siakam and Powell joined Marc Gasol on the sidelines. The center played only eight minutes and was scoreless before exiting the game. He went to the locker room and did not return. The team said he strained his left hamstring.

The Star described Gasol's injury as occurring as he was retreating down the court on defense. Toronto, which has won three straight games and four of its last five, is percentage points behind the Boston Celtics for the lead in the Atlantic Division at 19-8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Mangaluru firing: North Kerala put on high alert

The Kerala police has been directed to maintain high vigil in northern districts of the state in the wake of the killing of two people in police firing in Mangaluru in neighbouring Karnataka during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act...

UPDATE 3-China won't allow foreign forces to interfere in HK, Macau - Xi

President Xi Jinping said on Friday China would never allow foreign forces to interfere with its special regions of Hong Kong and Macau, as he swore in a new pro-Beijing government for the gambling hub of Macau.Xi, speaking at a ceremony ma...

Anti-CAA protest: Mamata Banerjee speaking Pakistan's language, says Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief Dilip Ghosh tore into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act by claiming that she is carrying out anti-national activities. He also accused Ba...

Mobile internet ban lifted in Assam

Mobile internet service resumed in Assam on Friday morning, the tenth day after it was banned during protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. Though the Gauhati High Court had ordered its restoration by 5 pm on Thursday,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019