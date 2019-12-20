Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo 2020 Olympics unveil final budget of $12.6 billion

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 09:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 09:38 IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics unveil final budget of $12.6 billion
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are expected to cost some 1.35 trillion yen ($12.6 billion), organizers said Friday, unveiling a final budget showing increased revenue balancing out extra costs including countermeasures against heat. However, officials admitted the budget does not yet include an estimated three billion yen for moving the marathon and race walk north to Sapporo, as they wrangle with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over who bears the cost.

Revenues from domestic sponsorship and robust ticket sales have increased income by 30 billion yen, according to the fourth and final version of the Olympic budget. This equals out a rise in forecast expenditure for items such as transport and security -- as well as the heat-busting measures.

The overall 1.35-trillion-yen budget for the Games is unchanged since the last version of the budget unveiled last year. There is also a 27-billion-yen "contingency" pot to deal with possible emergencies such as natural disasters.

Organizers are still negotiating with the IOC over the cost of moving the marathon to the northern city of Sapporo due to the expected heat in the Tokyo summer. "This is an unprecedented matter so there are no procedures," explained Gakuji Ito, executive director for planning and finance at Tokyo 2020.

"We will go into it line-by-line and we will interact with the IOC on a daily basis," he told reporters. Organizers have also unveiled a series of countermeasures against the heat and humidity, including water mist sprays and special heat-absorbing paint on roads -- all of which cost money.

The IOC, wary that the ballooning cost of hosting the Games is putting some cities off from bidding, has urged Tokyo to make even more cuts. But Tokyo is also being squeezed in the other direction, with some sports voicing fears that the cuts could harm the athletes' experience plus the all-important "look" of the Games.

The Tokyo 2020 budget is divided between the Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the national government, which is on the hook for 150 billion yen -- mainly for the cost of the new National Stadium. However, the expenditure at the national level has been a source of controversy with a widely publicized report from the Board of Audit of Japan estimating actual national government spending between the bid in 2013 and 2018 at 1.06 trillion yen, nearly 10 times the budget.

Ito countered that this estimate includes items not directly related to games operations. "The definition of Games-related costs is slightly different to ours," he said. Earlier this year, Los Angeles 2028 Olympics chiefs unveiled details of a $6.9-billion budget for the Games, vowing to deliver the spectacle without cost overruns that have dogged recent editions of the extravaganza.

The Paris 2024 budget for the Games amounts to 6.8 billion euros ($7.6 billion), 1.5 billion of which will come from the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Telekom Albania Selects STL and Cognity for its Digital Transformation Program

PUNE, India, Dec. 20, 2019 PRNewswire -- STL NSE STRTECH, a global data networks innovator, in partnership with Cognity, a leading European systems integrator, announced signing of a multi-year, multi-million dollar strategic digital trans...

Mangaluru firing: North Kerala put on high alert

The Kerala police has been directed to maintain high vigil in northern districts of the state in the wake of the killing of two people in police firing in Mangaluru in neighbouring Karnataka during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act...

UPDATE 3-China won't allow foreign forces to interfere in HK, Macau - Xi

President Xi Jinping said on Friday China would never allow foreign forces to interfere with its special regions of Hong Kong and Macau, as he swore in a new pro-Beijing government for the gambling hub of Macau.Xi, speaking at a ceremony ma...

Anti-CAA protest: Mamata Banerjee speaking Pakistan's language, says Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief Dilip Ghosh tore into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act by claiming that she is carrying out anti-national activities. He also accused Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019