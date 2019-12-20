SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

Left Menu
  Updated: 20-12-2019 17:02 IST
  Created: 20-12-2019 17:02 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Ranji Trophy reports.

*Report of ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC in Chennai *Report of I-League match between Aizawl FC and Punjab FC in Aizawl

*Preview of ISL match between ATK and Hyderabad. *Preview of I-League match between Chennai City and NEROCA.

*Indian Boxing League

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-RANJI-DELHI Andhra beat Delhi by 9 wickets in Ranji Trophy

Ongole (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 20 (PTI) Medium pace duo of K V Sasikanth and Cheepurapalli Stephen returned with five wickets each as Andhra Pradesh notched up a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Delhi in their Group A Ranji Trophy match here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-GANGULY-CAC CAC to be formed in next couple of days to appoint selectors: Ganguly

Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will be formed in the next couple of days to announce the new selection panel on a three-year tenure.

SPO-CRI-GANGULY-LD NCA Every Indian cricketer has to go through NCA: Ganguly on Bumrah's fitness test

Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday asserted that Jasprit Bumrah's fitness evaluation will be done at the National Cricket Academy after it was speculated that the Rahul Dravid-led body is not keen to conduct the test in Bengaluru.

SPO-IPL-GAMBHIR KKR lacks back-up options: Gambhir

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes his former IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders doesn't have enough back-up options and the team management could have gone for all-rounders in the players' auction to provide the squad more depth.

SPO-CRI-IPL-TAMBE Will bring energy, positivity to KKR like a 20-year-old: Tambe

By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) He might be 48 but Mumbai leg-spinner Pravin Tambe says he doesn't feel a day older than 20 and will look to bring all his experience and energy for his new team Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

SPO-GOLF-PGTI

Abhinav Lohan secures one-shot win at Bengaluru Open Bengaluru, Dec 20 (PTI) Faridabad-based Abhinav Lohan recorded his breakthrough win on the PGTI, securing a narrow one-shot triumph at the Bengaluru Open golf championship here on Friday.

SPO-TENNIS-VARDHAN

Government should invest in domestic tennis leagues, says Vishnu Vardhan New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Asian Games double medallist Vishnu Vardhan on Friday urged the government to invest in domestic tennis leagues to unearth talents from small cities.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-GROUP C

J&K beat Maharashtra by 54 runs in Ranji Trophy Group C match Pune, Dec 20 (PTI) Debutant Digvijay Deshmukh's gritty 83 while batting at number 8 went in vain as Jammu and Kashmir beat Maharashtra by 54 runs on the final day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Friday.

SPO-LIFT-IND

Mirabai Chanu wins gold at Qatar International Cup Doha, Dec 20 (PTI) Former world champion weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu notched up the women's 49kg category gold medal to open India's account at the 6th Qatar International Cup here on Friday.

