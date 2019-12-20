Steelers safety Kelly arrested after bar incident

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Kameron Kelly is facing charges after an altercation at a local bar early Friday morning. Kelly was arrested after police were called to Mario's South Saloon in Pittsburgh over a complaint that Kelly, 23, had threatened an employee and refused to leave.

He was charged with two counts of terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest, according to reports citing court records. Per CBS Pittsburgh, Kelly threatened to knock out an employee at the bar after the jukebox skipped his song. When police arrived, the arresting officer accidentally stepped on the foot of a woman with Kelly, with the safety reportedly making physical contact with the officer and directing a threat toward the officer as well.

As Kelly reportedly resisted the arresting officers, one punched him multiple times in the face to subdue him, the police report indicates. Kelly was taken to a local hospital before being taken to the Allegheny County Jail. The Steelers have not publicly commented on the incident.

Kelly, a rookie from San Diego State, has 21 tackles and one interception in 14 games this season.

