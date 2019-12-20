Blue Jackets place D Murray on injured reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets placed defenseman Ryan Murray on injured reserve on Friday with a lower-body injury. The move is retroactive to Dec. 14, when he suffered the injury in a game against the Ottawa Senators. He's considered week to week.

Murray, 27, missed six games earlier this season with a broken hand suffered in a 7-4 loss at Philadelphia on Oct. 26. He has two goals and five assists in 24 games this season. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Murray has 15 goals and 93 assists in 344 games with the Blue Jackets.

Columbus also assigned left wing Marko Dano to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. Dano, 25, appeared in three games for the Blue Jackets this season but failed to register a point.

--Field Level Media

