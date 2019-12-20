Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marlins sign RHP Garcia to bolster bullpen

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 23:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 23:42 IST
Marlins sign RHP Garcia to bolster bullpen

The Miami Marlins gave their bullpen a boost on Friday, announcing the team signed right-hander Yimi Garcia to a one-year deal. The deal was originally reported last week. Details of the contract were not revealed.

Garcia, 29, had been non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers, despite posting a 3.61 ERA in 64 appearances in 2019. He also tied a Dodgers record for a reliever by giving up 15 home runs. The move reunites Garcia with Marlins manager Don Mattingly, who was his skipper for 67 appearances over the 2014 and 2015 seasons with the Dodgers. Garcia had a combined 3.11 ERA in those campaigns.

Garcia is 5-11 lifetime with a 3.66 ERA over 165 appearances with the Dodgers. He started one game and saved one game in 2015 and missed the 2017 season after Tommy John surgery. To make room for Garcia, the Marlins designated righthander Kyle Keller for assignment.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Russia, Ukraine reach deal over gas transit to Europe

Moscow and Kiev have signed agreements covering the supply of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe, a spokesman for Kremlin-controlled Gazprom said on Friday, marking a major step towards clinching a final deal.Earlier on Friday, two sources t...

Merck says Ebola vaccine to be available at lowest access price for poor nations

Merck Co said on Friday it expects to make licensed doses of its recently approved Ebola vaccine available in the third quarter of 2020 and price the single-dose injection at the lowest possible access price for poor and middle-income coun...

Russia says to sign 5-yr gas transit deal with Ukraine - RIA

Russias Gazprom and Ukraines Naftogaz will sign a new five-year agreement on transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine, the RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak as saying on Friday.Russia and Ukraine are expec...

UPDATE 1-Facebook takes down account network posting artificial pictures, political content

Facebook Inc said on Friday it had taken down a major network that used fake accounts to promote lifestyle and political content, including articles promoting President Donald Trump and criticizing the Chinese government. The network is amo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019