Giants QB Jones to start Sunday against Redskins

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 00:02 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 00:02 IST
Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will return to the starting role when the New York Giants play Sunday in Washington, coach Pat Shurmur said Friday. Veteran Eli Manning started at QB the past two weeks as Jones nursed a high-ankle sprain he sustained against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13.

Jones was a full participant in practice this week. "I feel better this week," he said after Wednesday's practice. "Through it, I felt like I've progressed every day and every week. Hopefully I'll continue to do that through this week and I'll feel even better Sunday."

Jones, the sixth pick in the 2019 draft, has completed 61.6 percent of his passes (228 of 370) for 2,374 yards, with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He won his first two starts before the team lost the next eight games prior to his injury. One of Jones' victories came in a 24-3 win against the Redskins (3-11) on Sept. 29, when he completed 23 of 31 passes for 225 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Manning, 38, directed the team to a 1-1 record in the past two games, with the Giants (3-11) losing in overtime to the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 9 and beating the Miami Dolphins 36-20 on Sunday in what potentially might be his last appearance with the team. On Sunday, the Giants will face another first-round quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, who was selected with the No. 15 overall pick.

