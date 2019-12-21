Left Menu
White Sox agree to 1-year deal with LHP Gonzalez

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 04:25 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 04:25 IST
The Chicago White Sox made a rotation addition Friday agreeing to a one-year, $5 million deal to reunite with left-hander Gio Gonzalez, The Athletic reported. The deal reportedly includes a $7 million option for 2021, a $4.5 million base salary for 2020 and a $500,000 buyout. There are also $250,000 incentives for number of starts, up to $1 million.

Gonzalez, 34, was originally a first-round draft pick (38th overall) by the White Sox in 2004. He was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2005 in a deal that included first baseman Jim Thome, and then traded back to the White Sox in 2006 for a deal that included right-hander Freddy Garcia. In 2008, the White Sox moved Gonzalez again, this time in a package deal to the Oakland Athletics for outfielder Nick Swisher.

In 12 seasons, Gonzalez compiled a 130-99 record and a 3.68 ERA in 332 appearances (324 starts) for the A's, Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers. He was 3-2 with the Brewers in 2019 with a 3.50 ERA in 19 appearances (17 starts). The two-time All-Star finished third in the National League Cy Young Award voting in 2012 when he went 21-8 with a 2.89 ERA for the Nationals.

