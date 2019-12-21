Left Menu
Report: Seattle RB Penny undergoes knee surgery

  • Reuters
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 07:06 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 06:56 IST
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on Friday in Los Angeles, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Penny was injured Dec. 8 in a 28-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on a 16-yard reception on Seattle's first drive, immediately grabbing the knee.

The second-year pro entered that game after two of the best games of his career. He ran for a career-best 129 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries at the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 24. He followed up with more than 100 yards from scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 2, rushing for 74 yards and a score on 15 carries while adding 33 yards on four receptions. Penny finished the season with 65 carries for 370 yards and three TDs. He also made eight catches for 83 yards and a score.

It is expected Penny will be ready to return for the 2020 campaign. Chris Carson will continue as the Seahawks' primary rusher, with C.J. Prosise and rookie Travis Homer as his backups.

