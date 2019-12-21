Left Menu
3-goal burst in 3rd lifts Leafs over Rangers

  • Reuters
  • Toronto
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 08:40 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 08:22 IST
William Nylander had two goals and an assist to lift the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Friday night. Mitch Marner also scored twice, Auston Matthews had two assists, Ilya Mikheyev a goal and assist, and Frederik Andersen made 19 saves for the Maple Leafs, who have won five of their past six.

Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, Brady Skjei and Ryan Strome also scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves for the Rangers, who have dropped four straight at home. Nylander and Marner scored 47 seconds apart early in the third period to give the Maple Leafs a 5-3 lead.

Nylander received a pass coming from Matthews as he entered the New York zone on the right side and he scored nearside from the circle at 2:10 for a 4-3 lead. Marner then stole the puck along the wall in the Rangers zone, skated in on Georgiev and scored from the slot to make it 5-3 at 2:57.

Mikheyev made it 6-3 at 16:23. The Maple Leafs took a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Justin Holl worked a give-and-go with Ilya Mikheyev to create space coming through the right circle and Holl centered a pass to Pierre Engvall for the one-timer at 9:38. Nylander scored off a rebound to make it 2-0 at 11:52.

The Rangers bounced back to make it 2-2 entering the second period. They cut it to 2-1 in the first when Skjei tried to stop Mika Zibanejad's backhand centering pass, but the puck came off his blade and slid slowly between the pads of Andersen, crossing the goal line at 14:04.

Strome tied it 2-2 at 17:51 after a turnover behind the Toronto net. Marner scored a power-play goal at 2:50 of the second period to give Toronto a 3-2 lead and extend his point streak to six games (five goals, five assists).

The Rangers' Buchnevich made it 3-3 at 5:27 of the second period when he turned and shot the puck from the left circle after a shot was blocked in front of the net.

