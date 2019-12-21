Left Menu
Lillard pours in 36 as Blazers blast Magic

  Updated: 21-12-2019 11:17 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Damian Lillard made seven 3-pointers while scoring 36 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 118-103 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic on Friday night. CJ McCollum knocked down four 3-pointers while recording 31 points and eight rebounds as the Trail Blazers won for the fourth time in their past five games.

Hassan Whiteside collected 17 rebounds in addition to scoring 10 points and blocking five shorts for Portland. Kent Bazemore added 11 points. Nikola Vucevic contributed 23 points, 12 rebounds and a career-best six steals for Orlando, which fell for the sixth time in its past seven games. D.J. Augustin scored 17 points off the bench, Evan Fournier added 16 points and Aaron Gordon had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac tallied 10 points apiece for the Magic, who shot just 36.8 percent from the field and 7 of 28 from 3-point range. Gordon was just 4 of 17 from the field. Isaac also had four steals. Portland was 17 of 36 from 3-point range with Lillard (7 of 13) and McCollum (4 of 8) leading the way. Overall, the Trail Blazers shot 50 percent from the floor.

Portland has defeated Orlando six straight overall times and nine of the past 11 home matchups. Orlando trailed by 13 at the half, and the Trail Blazers used a 9-2 run -- capped by Lillard's 3-pointer -- to take a 68-52 edge.

Lillard scored 16 points in the quarter, and Portland took a 93-75 lead into the final stanza. McCollum's 3-pointer made it 98-77 just 58 seconds into the fourth quarter, and the Trail Blazers cruised the rest of the way.

Lillard scored 15 first-half points, and Portland led 57-44 at the break. The Trail Blazers led by as many as 20 points in the opening quarter before settling for a 31-13 advantage.

Orlando cut its deficit to six with nine minutes left in the half before Portland pushed the lead up to 57-44 at the half.

