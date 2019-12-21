Left Menu
Never took responsibility initially, but I know my game really well now: Shreyas Iyer

  Cuttack
  Updated: 21-12-2019 15:10 IST
  Created: 21-12-2019 15:10 IST
Never took responsibility initially, but I know my game really well now: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer on Saturday said he was flamboyant but not responsible in the beginning of his career, a far cry from the present day matured man who is displaying both in equal measure while solving India's number four conundrum. The 25-year-old is gradually settling into the critical number four position in a team that has struggled to find one for the longest time.

The Mumbaikar showed his worth with half centuries in the first two One-day Internationals against the West Indies. "I think that comes with maturity and responsibility. I was a flamboyant player when I started playing first-class cricket. I never used to take responsibility. I just used to back my instincts and go with the flow," Iyer told reporters on the eve of the series-deciding third ODI here.

"Lately, I've realised that once you play at the highest level, you got to take that maturity to another stage. I can even play strokes and I can even nudge the ball and take single, so I know my game really well right now and I can play accordingly." PTI TAP AH AH AH

