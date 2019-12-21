Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's Abid hits consecutive hundreds in first two Tests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 15:14 IST
Pakistan's Abid hits consecutive hundreds in first two Tests
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Abid Ali)

Pakistani opener Abid Ali joined the elite club of batsmen who have hit hundreds in consecutive matches in his first two Tests on the third day of the second match against Sri Lanka in Karachi on Saturday. The 32-year-old completed his century with a sweep off-spinner Lasith Embuldeniya for two to follow up his 109 in the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi -- his debut Test.

That hundred in the first Test had made Abid the first batsman ever to score hundreds on both Test and one-day debuts. He scored 112 in his first one-day international, against Australia in Dubai earlier this year.

Abid becomes the ninth batsmen and first Pakistani in the history of Test cricket to achieve the feat of consecutive hundreds in their first two Tests. India's Mohammad Azharuddin scored three hundred in his first three Tests after making his debut against England at home in December 1984.

William Ponsford, Doug Walters and Greg Blewett of Australia, Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma of India, Alvin Kallicharran of the West Indies and Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand are the others who hit two consecutive centuries in their first two Tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you want to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Gazprom will pay Ukraine $2.9 bln to resolve legal row

Russian gas giant Gazprom announced details of a new gas transit deal with Ukraine and said it would pay Kiev 2.9 billion to resolve legal row.Gazprom also said that under the agreements with Kiev reached on Friday all Ukraines claims on wh...

Mangaluru: Curfew relaxed, CM assures probe into violence

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said an inquiry will be conducted into the violence that rocked this coastal city during the anti-CAA protests, leaving two dead in police firing, as he announced relaxation in the curfew...

Nadda chairs meeting of BJP leaders on CAA

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday chaired a meeting of party leaders over the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA.The meeting is being held at BJPs central office here.The party is expected to launch a m...

Over 1,000 academicians release statement in support of CAA

As many as 1,100 academicians and research scholars from various universities across India and abroad released a statement in support of the amended Citizenship Act on Saturday. In the statement, they appealed to every section of the societ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019