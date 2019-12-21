Soccer-Everton appoint Ancelotti as new manager

Everton have named former Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager, the Premier League club said in a statement https://www.evertonfc.com/news/1539670/ancelotti-appointed-everton-manager on Saturday.

Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich coach Ancelotti replaces Portuguese Marco Silva, who was sacked after Everton dropped into the relegation zone following a 5-2 defeat by Merseyside rivals Liverpool earlier this month.

