Hockey India directs AIPSCB to withdraw Punjab Police, J-K Police teams from championship 2019

Hockey India on Saturday ordered the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB) to pull out the participation of the Punjab Police and Jammu and Kashmir Police teams immediately from the on-going 68th All India Police Hockey Championship 2019. The order from Hockey India comes after the vacation of stay order by City Judge, Jammu.

"Hockey India has written to the Secretary of the All India Police Sports Control Board to direct Punjab Police and J-K Police to immediately withdraw from the on-going 68th All India Police Hockey Championship 2019 in Bhubaneswar," the Governing Body for Hockey in India said in a statement. Earlier this month, Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar and J&K Police Hockey Team were banned by Hockey India Disciplinary Committee for participating in an unsanctioned event Sarbat Daa Bhalaa Hockey Tournament.

The ban deters Punjab Police from participating in any of the All India Tournaments for a period of three months. Punjab Police were further suspended for three months following an on-field brawl during the Final of the Nehru Cup Hockey Tournament in New Delhi.

The ban will come into effect from 10 March 2020 to 9 June 2020. (ANI)

