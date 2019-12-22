Left Menu
Vikings officially rule RB Cook out for Monday vs. Packers

  • Updated: 22-12-2019 00:41 IST
  • Created: 22-12-2019 00:35 IST
The Vikings (10-4) trail the Packers (11-3) by one game but can clinch a playoff berth with a victory at home. Image Credit: Pexels

The Minnesota Vikings officially ruled out running back Dalvin Cook on Saturday from Monday night's NFC North contest vs. the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings (10-4) trail the Packers (11-3) by one game but can clinch a playoff berth with a victory at home.

Cook sustained a shoulder injury in last Sunday's 39-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He landed on his right shoulder as he was tackled for a 3-yard loss by linebacker Denzel Perryman in the third quarter. He left the game with nine carries for 27 yards. Cook carried 20 times for 154 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting with Green Bay, a 21-16 loss at Lambeau Field in Week 2.

The 24-year-old ranks are seventh in the NFL with a career-high 1,135 rushing yards on 250 carries (4.5-yard average). His 13 touchdown runs are one less than league leaders Christian McCaffrey of Carolina and Green Bay's Aaron Jones. Cook also has 53 catches for 519 yards.

Minnesota's next-leading rusher is rookie Alexander Mattison, who missed last week's game with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday. He has rushed 100 times for 462 yards and one score. --Field Level Media

