Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jazz beat Hornets for fifth straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Charlotte
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 07:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 07:35 IST
Jazz beat Hornets for fifth straight win
Image Credit: Flickr

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points as the Utah Jazz used a strong late-game kick to defeat the host Charlotte Hornets 114-107 on Saturday, pushing their winning streak to five games. Utah has won on its first two stops of a three-game road trip. The Jazz outscored Charlotte 58-43 in the second half.

Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for Utah, and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 19 rebounds. Terry Rozier pumped in 29 points for the Hornets, who put received a strong offensive effort from their backcourt. He shot 11-for-24 from the field coming off a career-high 35 points in his previous game, which was against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Charlotte has lost three of its past four games and goes to Boston for a game Sunday. Devonte' Graham had 22 points against Utah, but he joined Rozier as the only Charlotte starters to reach double figures. Graham shot 7-for-22 from the field, with five of his baskets from beyond the 3-point arc.

Cody Zeller had 13 points off the bench, while reserves Cody Martin and Malik Monk added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Zeller added a team-best eight rebounds. Bogdanovic hit four 3-point baskets and went 8-for-8 on free throws. The Jazz were 19 of 20 as a team from the foul line.

Mitchell took time to warm up from a scoring standpoint, but he distributed nine assists. Among his teammates, Joe Ingles provided 14 points and Emmanuel Mudiay posted 12 points. Gobert accounted for almost half of the team's 42 rebounds.

Utah made 17 of 34 attempts from 3-point range to help counteract 21 turnovers. The Jazz trailed for most of the game, but they pulled ahead early in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets led 64-56 at halftime. The teams combined for 16 baskets from 3-point range in the first half. Charlotte was 9 for 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart get into Christmas spirit

Christmas is around the corner and the Jumanji co-stars, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart got into the festive spirit. Promoting Jumanji, Dwayne Johnson posted a video on Instagram in which he was decked up in Elf costume while Kevin Hart dres...

Trump and Japan's Abe spoke about North Korea - White House spokesman

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Saturday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about developments related to North Korea, Iran, and trade, a White House spokesman said.President Trump and Prime Minister Abe agreed to continue close c...

Bucks hammer Knicks, match best start in team history

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed to match the best 30-game start in team history with a 123-102 victory over the host New Yor...

Mexican Catholic group says late leader Maciel abused at least 60 minors

Marcial Maciel, the Mexican founder of the ultra-conservative Legionaries of Christ, abused at least 60 minors, according to a new report published Saturday by the Roman Catholic group. Maciel was punished by Pope Benedict XVI in 2006 when ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019